Hey Parents: Let Your Kids Color in County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dr. Philip Huang

Skyler Thiot, the Dallas artist you probably know from his Pegasus-themed shirts and his push to rebrand the Mavericks, has pivoted to public health. He’s already designed a number of banners urging folks to stay home (including one that I featured on my weekly D Brief newsletter, which you can subscribe to right here), and now he’s doing it for the kids. Or, perhaps more accurately, their parents. I’m sure they need a break.

Pictured above this post is a nice diversion for families: a page from a nonexistent coloring book, allowing you and your kiddos to put your own colorful spin on County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. And, of course, you will also bring to life the most important message for all of us: stay home.

Don’t use the image up top. Here’s a printable, high-res PDF for you to download.