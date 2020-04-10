Coronavirus
Gallery: Dallas Turned Blue For Healthcare Workers
From the downtown skyline to the Mavericks' practice center in the Design District, Dallas turned blue to honor those on the front lines.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner April 10, 2020 10:34 am
Last night, cities across the country turned on the blue in honor of the healthcare workers fighting to save lives. Downtown Dallas is nothing if not a giant Lite-Brite, and the Omni, Bank of America, Hunt Oil, Reunion, and a whole lot of other LED-lined structures turned blue for the evening. Here’s what that looked like, courtesy a few different photographers.
