Frisco Gets Its First Trauma-Rated Hospital

Until recently, if you got hurt badly in Frisco, there wasn’t a hospital in the city that could properly attend to your injuries in the critical “golden hour” period that produces better outcomes. You’d have to be taken to a hospital on down the road, that transportation time costing you precious minutes. So when it came time to produce our “Best Doctors in Collin County” feature for the April issue, I asked Jonny Auping to explain how all this works and how Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Centennial secured its Level III trauma designation. This all happened before COVID-19 became the one medical issue that everyone is talking about. Jonny’s story went online today. You should do two things if you live in Frisco: 1) read the story, and 2) don’t get hurt, because Centennial needs every bed it has right now.

Stay safe, folks.