Do You Need a Break From 2020? Let’s Relive Dirk’s Last Home Game

It’s hard to believe it has been a full year since Dirk Nowitzki announced his retirement after 21 seasons with the Mavs, following a game against the Phoenix Suns in which he went for a throwback 30 points. But come tomorrow, it will be. And, since there are no other games being played, Fox Sports Southwest will re-air that final home contest at 6 p.m. It will actually be my first time to see it. I’ve watched the post-game ceremony and Dirk’s speech since then, but when the game happened, I was in plane over the Atlantic Ocean. So I’m really looking forward to this. And also not thinking about anything other than screaming, “I SEE YOU, BIG GERMAN!” for a couple of hours. Maybe we should all watch together.