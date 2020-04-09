Media
DISD Cafeteria Workers on Cover of TIME Magazine
Kudos to these folks. An honor well-deserved.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 9, 2020 4:35 pm
TIME has published a special report for its current issue, titled “Heroes of the Front Lines.” The magazine published five different covers, one of which features the folks who have been feeding DISD kids while the schools are closed. School Board Trustee Dan Micciche tweeted, “Since school closed March 23, our cafeteria workers have made and distributed 1,017,483 meals.” Heroic indeed.
Comments