Dallas Splits Katy Trail by Last Name, Which Is ‘D’ for Dumb

Man, I’m trying to stay positive. I swear I am. But then stuff like this happens. The city has announced that it is splitting the Katy Trail by last name. Everyone can use it Monday through Wednesday. But beginning this Thursday, you’d better know the first letter of your last name if you want to go for a walk. Surnames starting with A through L get the trail Thursday and Saturday; surnames starting with M through Z get Friday and Sunday. This is being done to ease congestion, and it’s a great idea except for one small point: it’s dumb as hell.

THING ONE: I went grocery shopping Sunday. The aisles at my store are clearly marked with big red arrows on the floor to indicate that they are one-way. I mean, every 6 feet there’s a sign or an arrow to remind you. Tim, what did you see while grocery shopping? I’m glad you asked. I saw idiots! People everywhere were walking against the arrows. I’d point at the floor signs and say through my mask, “One way, friend.” One lady was confused, apologized, and reversed course. The other five people I admonished just sauntered by — if you can aggressively saunter, which is how it seemed to me. People: having your head up your ass does not protect you from the coronavirus. But a lot of folks are using this strategy, so divvying up days by surname won’t do squat. If people can’t follow red arrows in grocery stores, they won’t follow this suggestion.

THING TWO: Even if they did, the math doesn’t work. The city divided the alphabet roughly in half. Twelve letters get the trail one day, 14 letters the next. Surnames aren’t distributed evenly from one side of the alphabet to the other. What’s the distribution in Dallas? I don’t know. Neither does the city of Dallas. But here’s something fun to read from a 2018 Wall Street Journal article (sub. req.). Headline and subhead: “A Long Wait to Vote? Odds Are, You Were in the A-to-M Line: Last names of 64% of voters begin with letters in the first half of the alphabet; N to Z breezes through.” I suspect the same thing would happen on the Katy Trail if people observed the recommendation. Here’s the gist from the WSJ:

Nationally, the last names of 64% of registered voters begin with letters in the first half of the alphabet, according to a Journal analysis of voting data from L2, a nonpartisan voter file vendor. That trend is echoed in nearly every county in the country, and in some cases, it’s even more extreme. In Louisiana’s Avoyelles Parish, 74% of registered voters have names that begin with letters A to M. In Rolette, N.D., 73% do. And in Robeson County, N.C., it’s 70%.

MY SOLUTION: Let me, Tim Rogers, walk the Katy Trail with a paint gun. When I see people getting too close to each other — POW! Problem solved. You're welcome. Not all heroes wear capes. But for this assignment, I will wear a cape.