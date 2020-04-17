Dallas Officials Brace for COVID Budget Bust

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council received a (virtual) briefing on the impact and opportunities presented to the city by the various COVID-19 stimulus and relief bills that Congress has passed. There wasn’t a ton of new details—lots of overview and “wait-and-see” regarding procedures required to access relief. But one point in the presentation sticks out.

When dealing with a portion of the stimulus package meant to reimburse cities for COVID-related costs, Brett Wilkinson, the city’s director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs, said a concern staff had was that the stimulus funds can only be used for costs incurred directly by the city’s COVID-19 response. The federal dollars are not allowed to be used for any general operating expenses. That’s a problem because staff expects COVID-19 will create a significant decrease in sales and property tax revenue over the coming year.

In other words, there are two layers to COVID-19’s financial impact for cities. The first is the direct cost of managing the response, but the second layer is the hole this thing is going to carve out of the city’s budget. So far, the federal government doesn’t seem to believe it needs to address this issue, though city staff told council that they are going to lobby for more flexible budget funding in the next stimulus package—assuming there is a next stimulus package.

And Dallas is not alone.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities conducted a survey of more than 2,400 city officials around the country and most anticipate a “painful reduction in revenue” over the next year. Even though Dallas is facing budget shortfalls, the city is better positioned than most others. The COVID-response relief in the last federal stimulus is only for cities with populations greater than 500,000. Smaller cities—including many Dallas suburbs—won’t get any federal relief, not for their COVID response or anything else.

This strikes me as completely insane. The U.S. economy will recover when two things happen: the pandemic is brought under control and fear of the disease subsides enough to return consumer confidence. Although that takes time — and there is a large cost to that “time out” — the pandemic doesn’t undermine the fundamental health of the American economy. But if the pandemic is allowed to erode the budget of the country’s cities and states, then cuts to public services will contribute yet another factor to a cascading domino effect that will deepen and broaden what is already the worst economic meltdown since at least the Great Depression.

Cities and states, certainly, don’t have the capacity to withstand this kind of event on their own. Unlike the federal government, cities and states must balance their budgets each year. That means that any drop in revenue must be made up for with a reduction of services. Dallas has been struggling in recent years to maintain even basic services, despite a strong regional economy, and so where are those cuts going to come from? Pothole paving? Park maintenance? Code compliance? Police and fire?

And it is not only city governments that expect to be slammed. An analysis by TransitCenter anticipates a $38 billion budget shortfall for transit agencies around the country. DART, which receives the bulk of its funding via sales tax, will be hit particularly hard by the downtown in the retail sector.

The Conference of Mayors and League of Cities expect to lobby Congress to provide an additional $250 billion to cities to deal with this shortfall. It is the least the federal government can do. Containing the spread of the economic disaster brought on by the virus should be dealt with similarly to how we are containing the virus: freeze everything in time as best as we can, hunker down, and wait it out. That means giving states and cities the federal assistance needed to shore up their budgets in the near term so they can better bounce back more quickly down the line.

Because, just like the spread of the virus, if you don’t contain the spread of the economic impact, it will only last longer and hit harder.