Dallas County Extends Safer-at-Home Order to May 15. Here Is How the State Can Affect It.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend its shelter-at-home order until May 15, but the governor’s forthcoming executive order next week can supersede it and possibly open up new sectors of the economy—whatever those wind up being.

County Judge Clay Jenkins was successful in securing enough votes to keep the existing order in place through the middle of May, arguing that the county still doesn’t have enough testing data to lift the mandate. On April 27, Gov. Greg Abbott will announce changes to the state’s emergency order, which could include allowing operations for businesses that are currently closed.

The state is analyzing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, as well as hospital capacity. Abbott said the state had paid out $1.4 billion in unemployment claims since the beginning of the crisis. The press conference appeared to weigh whether to hedge and wait for thousands of more tests while the economy remains stagnant or begin reopening some businesses based on the stable recorded rate of hospitalizations and deaths in Texas.

“The bottom line is we are very well equipped in the state of Texas to address the healthcare needs of anybody who may test positive for COVID-19,” Abbott said, ticking off stats: 21,000 available hospital beds, 2,377 intensive care beds, more than 8,300 ventilators.

Abbott noted that daily positive tests had been decreasing since April 9, the last day we recorded more than 1,000 in a 24-hour period. The governor was echoed by Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; and Dr. John Zerwas, a retired state representative who serves as the executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas System.

“We are going to live with this level of viral burden for a while, but what we also know is we have plenty of healthcare capacity to accommodate that viral burden,” Zerwas said. “We have plenty of ICUs and plenty of ventilators, fortunately.”

That is the argument for many who are advocating that government stage a reopening of the economy. Dallas City Councilman David Blewett wrote in support of the idea today in the Dallas Morning News. (And also argued, in a roundabout way, that physical distancing had actually worked to control the spread of the virus.) The idea is that if a vaccine is years away, the economy can’t just stay closed until the threat passes.

But other public health experts believe that opening things up is short-sighted and risks another spike of infections. Texas’ testing rate is awful, about the second-worst per capita in the nation. Through Tuesday, we have tested 657 per 100,000 residents. That’s about 27 for every 100,000 each day. According to researchers at Harvard University, we need to get daily per capita testing up to 152 per 100,000 residents. As I detailed yesterday, most counties are doing well if they’ve tested more than one half of a single percentage point of their populations.

“Can we use the decreasing number of deaths and hospitalizations and adequate hospital capacity for pragmatic guidance? Yes you can,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, the head of the Dallas County Medical Society. “But if you’re gonna do it, you need the testing capability to track it.”

Abbott said Tuesday that Texas had tested more than 205,000 people. But that doesn’t come close to the flood-the-zone testing that the Harvard researchers are recommending. That would allow for better contact tracing and determinations of where the virus actually is. Dr. Robert Haley, UT Southwestern Medical Center’s chief epidemiologist, told our Will Maddox this week that “the process of containment is the way we get back to work.” He advised supervisors and CEOs not to rush back into the office if government officials allow it.

The economic pain is real. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price again voted against extending the order and called the decision “abhorrent,” arguing that his constituents needed to work. Later, Abbott announced new mobile testing centers that will increase testing capacity statewide by 3,500. Locally, it will only add another 100 daily tests to Dallas County’s anemic count. County Judge Clay Jenkins has requested materials to get another 6,600 processed each day. Once the economy begins opening, Jenkins believes, we’ll need a testing strategy that can quickly reach possibly infected individuals in order to begin contact tracing. Without that ability, the county appears reticent to make any unilateral decisions about opening businesses.

“The science doesn’t say you can’t open up your economy,” Jenkins said. “The science says you do it in a way that you don’t have a huge increase in COVID cases.”

Abbott again promised a “vast increase” in testing but declined to elaborate, saying only that the capacity would be boosted by private labs at least by early May. He said he learned of the plans in a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence, Assistant Sec. for Health Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir, and Pence advisor Dr. Deborah Birx.

“It’s not because COVID-19 has suddenly dispersed from the geography of the state of Texas. The reason it’s leveling off is that our fellow Texans have done such a great job at reducing their interaction with others, and done such a great job at following distance standards,” Abbott said. “It’s because of your efforts that Texas is in such a good position as we are right now.”

Dallas County’s safer-at-home order requires masks in essential businesses and public transit, as well as a mandatory 6-foot distance between people. That will remain the same—you might just have to remind yourself in more places.