Create an Emergency Plan for Your Pets Now

I used to be a crazy cat lady. Now I just feed and somewhat care for an outdoor cat named Phyllis, whom I managed to get spayed after she showed up pregnant and single and eventually had a litter of kittens on the back porch (all of which went to good homes). But I never could convince her to move indoors. And then RuPaul started coming around a couple of weeks ago. But she keeps her hair so pretty that I find it hard to believe that she doesn’t belong to someone.

I generally feed Phyllis a certain type of dried food two times a day, and I usually keep an ample supply. But when I went on Amazon to order some more last week, I was actually a little surprised to find it was sold out. I mean, it’s not toilet paper. So I had to take a chance on something called Taste of the Wild. It has a bobcat on the bag. Phyllis seems OK with it.

But I just got this press release from the City of Dallas, and I found it very eye-opening. Being prepared for your pets no longer means remembering to place an Amazon Prime delivery order. It means making sure you have a plan in case you and and any other responsible adults in your household become incapacitated and/or hospitalized. Please read: