An Unanticipated Result of My Mike Rhyner Profile

Not long ago I got a text from Mike Rhyner, the co-founder of The Ticket that I profiled for our April issue (on stands now!).

Here’s a bizarre unintended/unanticipated consequence: I have now signed 10 copies of the magazine, just while making normal rounds out in gen pop, such as that is these days…3 of them saw me in places where the mag was sold, went and bought one and asked me to sign…7 had been carrying it around on the chance they might run into me and rolled up fully prepped, mag & Sharpie in tow… normal circumstance of something like that might be bi-weekly, if that, and then they would always want a pic…this is crazy, man

He said he thought it was a little strange the first couple of times, and then started keeping count at four. I can honestly say I have never heard of one person asking the subject of one of my stories to sign the magazine. So, yes, this is crazy.