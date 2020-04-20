A D Magazine Subscription Is Also a Donation to the North Texas Food Bank

Here’s the news: we are donating half of the $19.95 cost of a one-year subscription to D Magazine to the North Texas Food Bank. That means each subscription is also worth 30 meals. The deal will be in play as long as COVID-19 is spiking the need for food.

Here’s why that’s so important: last week, your neighbors woke up at 4 a.m. and got in line outside Fair Park. They slept in their cars until 8 a.m., when the gates opened. And they slowly filed in as the Texas National Guard loaded boxes into trunks and truck beds. According to the Dallas Morning News, the mobile food pantry served more than 2,000 families. The line went on for 2 miles. We’ve told you about how demand for food has skyrocketed. The NTFB also supplies more than a dozen community food banks, and they’re all hurting. Your donation helps lift all those boats.

We want to help however we can. It’s also how you can help us keep doing the important work of chronicling the effects the coronavirus is having on our community here in North Texas—and producing a monthly magazine that brings joy through captivating stories. If you’re interested in becoming a subscriber, giving a subscription as a gift, and/or in donating a little to the North Texas Food Bank, you can do so right here.