$20 Fruit and Veggie Boxes Available Today at Trinity Groves

Thanks to Eve Hill-Agnus’ great post about WIC benefits, which were just disbursed on the first of the month, we all know we’re not supposed to go grocery shopping until April 4 to make sure those most at risk are able to buy food. But what if you didn’t plan too well this week, and you’ve already eaten your way through all of your apples and salad greens?

From 4 to 7 p.m. today, a refrigerated FreshPoint truck will be parked in front of 3015 at Trinity Groves, where they will sell fruit and veggie boxes until they run out. Each box costs $20, and cash and credit will be accepted. Just pull up, and you can place your order and make your payment from your car.