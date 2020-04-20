Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Image courtesy Ariana Hajibashi

Groceries

$20 Fruit and Veggie Boxes Available Today at Trinity Groves

Stay out of the supermarket until April 4!

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner April 2, 2020 11:04 am

Thanks to Eve Hill-Agnus’ great post about WIC benefits, which were just disbursed on the first of the month, we all know we’re not supposed to go grocery shopping until April 4 to make sure those most at risk are able to buy food. But what if you didn’t plan too well this week, and you’ve already eaten your way through all of your apples and salad greens?

From 4 to 7 p.m. today, a refrigerated FreshPoint truck will be parked in front of 3015 at Trinity Groves, where they will sell fruit and veggie boxes until they run out. Each box costs $20, and cash and credit will be accepted. Just pull up, and you can place your order and make your payment from your car.

Veggie boxes contain:
3 heads romaine hearts
1 stalk celery
1 lb. white mushrooms
2 bunches broccolini
2 green bell peppers
2 red bell peppers
2 lbs. grape tomatoes
3 yellow onions
5 lbs. russet potatoes 

Fruit boxes contain:
4 avocados
1 bag red seedless grapes
5 lbs. oranges
5 lbs. Granny Smith apples
2 lbs. bananas

