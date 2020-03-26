Will Arbery Wins Whiting Award

You, of course, know Will Arbery as a guy who graduated from Cistercian Preparatory School, in Irving. (Go, Hox!) But here’s a little-known fact about Will: he’s also a playwright and filmmaker. It’s true. And yesterday he got some good news on that front. Will was given a Whiting Award (and the $50,000 that comes with it). When we’ve finally defeated the coronavirus, perhaps someone will stage his play Plano in Dallas. Or even in Plano. The Times called it a “sly, elusive, off-kilter comedy.” Congrats to the entire Arbery clan, even the ones Will hasn’t yet written about.