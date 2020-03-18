Arts & Entertainment
Tune In: Dallas Opera Hosting Virtual Recital Today
The Dallas Opera is streaming a recital of show tuns to help boost our spirits during the quarantine
The Dallas Opera, like everyone else, has canceled everything. Their 2019/2020 season is over as are any other concerts and events they had planned for the spring. It’s a brutal blow–the spring is Dallas’ most culturally fervent time. But we must do what we must do.
To help us through the quarantine, however, the Dallas Opera has announced a rare addition to the local arts calendar: Soprano Jocelyn Hansen will be performing a recital of show tunes in Hamon Hall today at 1 p.m. and it will be streamed online.
This is the second online recital the opera has hosted, perhaps inspired by the impromptu operatic performances in Italy that we have been seeing all over our social media feeds. Hansen’s 45-minute performance will feature songs from The Sound of Music, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, and more. You can tune in here. There’s a full rundown of the set list after the jump.
Have Confidence – The Sound of Music
Wonderful Guy – South Pacific
Embraceable You – Girl Crazy
No One Else – Great Comet
I am a Stranger Here Myself – One Touch of Venus
Don’t Rain on my Parade – Funny Girl
Make Someone Happy – Do, Re, Mi
No One Is Alone – Into the Woods
Miller’s Son- A Little Night Music
How Glory Goes – Floyd Collins
Go Back Home – Scottsboro Boys
I Could’ve Danced All Night – My Fair Lady
