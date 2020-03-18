Tune In: Dallas Opera Hosting Virtual Recital Today

The Dallas Opera, like everyone else, has canceled everything. Their 2019/2020 season is over as are any other concerts and events they had planned for the spring. It’s a brutal blow–the spring is Dallas’ most culturally fervent time. But we must do what we must do.

To help us through the quarantine, however, the Dallas Opera has announced a rare addition to the local arts calendar: Soprano Jocelyn Hansen will be performing a recital of show tunes in Hamon Hall today at 1 p.m. and it will be streamed online.

This is the second online recital the opera has hosted, perhaps inspired by the impromptu operatic performances in Italy that we have been seeing all over our social media feeds. Hansen’s 45-minute performance will feature songs from The Sound of Music, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, and more. You can tune in here. There’s a full rundown of the set list after the jump.

Have Confidence – The Sound of Music

Wonderful Guy – South Pacific

Embraceable You – Girl Crazy

No One Else – Great Comet

I am a Stranger Here Myself – One Touch of Venus

Don’t Rain on my Parade – Funny Girl

Make Someone Happy – Do, Re, Mi

No One Is Alone – Into the Woods

Miller’s Son- A Little Night Music

How Glory Goes – Floyd Collins

Go Back Home – Scottsboro Boys

I Could’ve Danced All Night – My Fair Lady