This Doctors’ Day, Tell A Caregiver How You Really Feel

Today is National Doctors Day. And while we’ll always look for ways to thank our caregivers, the current time makes this year’s edition unique.

There are plenty of deals available around town. Ascension Coffee is giving providers a free coffee and breakfast taco every morning. Savor in Klyde Warren Park is offering half-off tonight. The Rustic is delivering more than 2,000 sandwiches to caregivers at Parkland, and customers can purchase meals for providers and have the restaurant and music venue match their gift. If you’re leaning toward a chain, Genghis Grill is offering 20 percent off. And coffee shops like Full City Rooster have transformed their stores into drop-off points for protective equipment that are donated to hospitals and providers. Plus, did you know about the homemade movement to create surgical masks? Here’s more information on that.

We at D Magazine want to thank all caregivers in our area and beyond this National Doctors Day. The healthcare community is crucial and we’ve long dedicated ourselves to telling their stories. Like those who research your brains. Those who operate on babies before they’re born. Those who help at the end of your life. Those who confront racism and still provide care. More who treat others while fighting for their own lives.

To you doctors: we can’t tell all of your stories, but we can tell all of you how much we appreciate everything you do for this community. North Texas doesn’t run without its caregivers. To our readers, we invite you to head to this page and leave a note for the professionals who can’t distance themselves socially. We’ll be delivering these to area hospitals.

Everyone else, stay home. Every doctor will tell you it’s the best thing you can do for them right now. They’re depending on it.