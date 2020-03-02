Local News
‘The Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Leans No More
Lean, lean, lean, lean, lean, lean, lean—until today, when it dropped.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner March 2, 2020 3:42 pm
NOW: #LeaningTowerofDallas is officially past tense. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/8jgxzgGBEz
— David Goins (@dgoins) March 2, 2020
The Richards Group will need to find other things onto which it can project its Choctaw Casino ads. The impressionist artist can return to work. The trucks and cars belonging to the gawkers can stay home. TxDOT can turn its camera back toward Central Expressway. The leaning tower, indeed, leans no more.
