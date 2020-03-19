Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Uptown

The Katy Trail Should Not Be Such a Great Place to Catch the Coronavirus

Related: Neighborhood walks are nice.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner March 19, 2020 2:35 pm

I can see how the Katy Trail could be appealing, seeing as outdoor exercise is one of our last remaining away-from-home pleasures, and well, here’s a place you can do it and remind yourself other human beings exist. But this is a lot of bodies.

Look at ’em all, standing six feet within one another.

Might we suggest something more secluded?

