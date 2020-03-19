Uptown
The Katy Trail Should Not Be Such a Great Place to Catch the Coronavirus
Related: Neighborhood walks are nice.
I can see how the Katy Trail could be appealing, seeing as outdoor exercise is one of our last remaining away-from-home pleasures, and well, here’s a place you can do it and remind yourself other human beings exist. But this is a lot of bodies.
‼️This is NOT Social Distancing‼️ We appreciate every Trail user but we need to do better as a community! Please consider alternative locations to getting exercise and being outside. Walking around your block or using a workout video are both great options. This is for your own safety and the safety of others. . . . . . . . #katytraildallas #socialdistancing #katytrail #dallas #stayhealthy #staystrong #stayhome
Look at ’em all, standing six feet within one another.
Might we suggest something more secluded?
