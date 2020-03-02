Taylor Fritz Will Headline the Isner Charity Cup in April

Did you watch the finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco yesterday? Rafa Nadal chattily accepting the giant silver pear trophy, while wearing a sombrero, was a sight to behold. But to reach said heights, he had to best a young’un, 22-year-old Taylor Fritz (check out some impressive highlights below).

Fritz will be headed to Dallas in April, along with Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, to headline the first Isner Charity Cup at the SMU Tennis Complex on April 25. Tickets range in price from $25 for balcony seats to $150 for a courtside perch. Proceeds will benefit the Dallas-based Isner Family Foundation, which was started by John Isner in November of last year to recognize his mother’s battle with cancer. The foundation helps to provide funding to families whose children must undergo extensive pediatric treatment.

The SMU Tennis Complex was named the best collegiate facility in the country last year, and it is worth checking out if you haven’t already. You can also catch the lady ‘Stangs there for free this Saturday at noon when they take on the University of Central Florida.