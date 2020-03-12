Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Healthcare

Perot Museum to Host ‘Science Spotlight’ Panel on COVID-19

You can't go. But you can watch.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 12, 2020 11:58 am

On Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m., the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will host what looks like a pretty interesting panel on COVID-19. NO, YOU CANNOT ATTEND. Because, obviously: COVID-19. But you can watch online at YouTube.com/perotmuseum. Here are the folks who will talk about the latest intel on the ground and what you can do to help stop the spread of the virus:

Dr. Philip Huang, MD, MPH, Director, Dallas County Health and Human Services

W. Stephen Love, President/CEO, Dallas-Forth Worth Hospital Council

Jennifer Finley, RN, NCSN, MPA/HCA, Director of Health Services, Dallas Independent School District

Dr. Nicholas Westers, Psy.D., clinical psychologist at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern

Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas and immediate past chairman of the board for the Dallas County Medical Association

Tune in. Turn on. Drop out of circulation and into social distancing.

