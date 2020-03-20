Retail
NorthPark Center Closed Indefinitely
You'll have to walk someplace else, people.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 20, 2020 11:59 am
Fox Channel 4 reported that NorthPark closed yesterday, but a mall-walking FrontBurnervian was there this morning and took this picture. He says 5 pm today is when the doors lock shut. He says he overheard an older gentleman laying into a woman who was tending to some plants. The gist: how dare they? “This is our atrium! This is for our demographic!”
