New EarBurner: Mike Rhyner Risks It All at Main Street Garden

For the second week in a row, Tim Rogers, Zac Crain, and I braved the outdoors to record an EarBurner podcast. We were joined this time at Main Street Garden by a radio legend, Mike Rhyner, whom Zac profiled in the April issue (online soon, P1s!). This podcast will get you excited to read the story, because Rhyner is effusive about it. You’ll hear that.

What you’ll also hear: how a “real Type A guy” feels sitting on the sidelines as COVID-19 changes everything, unable to broadcast his opinion or talk about the 1986 Mets-Red Sox game he caught on MLB Network the other night. (He’s perfectly OK with that, by the way.) He’s still walking downtown regularly despite the shutdown (did you know it has a west-to-east incline?); he sees his daughter, who moved here from California in December; he has to remind himself not to shake hands. Just like all of us.

Rhyner may not be on the Ticket, but he has listened to Bob Sturm enough to do the best impression of him you’ll ever hear. So press play.

“You don’t look back,” Rhyner says. “You move on.”

He moved on to EarBurner, the longest-running socially distant podcast in Dallas, which is still in production, even in the midst of a pandemic. Give it a listen below or on Spotify or your favorite podcatcher.