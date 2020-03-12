Nasher Prize Gala Postponed

It feels like we are going to be doing this a lot in the coming weeks. Here is the statement from the folks at the Nasher:

We have greatly looked forward to celebrating the 2020 Nasher Prize Laureate Michael Rakowitz with you here in Dallas this April 2-4 for the Nasher Prize Celebration Weekend. However, given the risk that the spread of COVID-19 presents on a global level, and understanding the international nature of the Nasher Prize, which draws guests from all corners of the world to convene here in Dallas, we are postponing the Nasher Prize gala and its public ancillary events. The new dates for the 2020 Nasher Prize, including all Nasher Prize public programs, will be November 4-6, 2020. The graduate symposium will take place November 4; the Laureate lecture November 5; the Dialogues panel discussion on social practice on the morning of November 6; and the award gala the evening of November 6.

Over the next several months, we will continue to celebrate the brave and beautiful work of Michael Rakowitz here at the Nasher, including the presentation of relief sculptures from his series The invisible enemy should not exist, which went on view just last week in the Corner Gallery, and plan on seeing you in November for his much-deserved award conferral and public programs.