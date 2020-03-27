Love in the Time of COVID: Crane Flies Don’t Care About the News

You know who does not give a single eff about COVID-19 and social distancing? Crane flies. That’s who. These SOBs are all over my house. Inside, outside, in my bathroom, in my sneaker when I put it on this morning to walk the dog. Crane flies are like if David Blewett and Donald Trump opened a restaurant together in Collin County. Not safe at all. I need Clay Jenkins over here, stat, to drop some truth on these critters.

I know we are all facing our own shelter-in-place struggles. Thank you for listening.