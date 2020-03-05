Leading Off (3/5/20)

Dallas Leaders Meet to Discuss Coronavirus Plans. Mayor Eric Johnson and leaders from school districts, hospitals, colleges, and other groups met at City Hall yesterday to have plans in place if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen in Dallas. Part of that is making sure departments can still run if a lot of employees can’t come to work. There are no confirmed cases in the area yet.

Southwest Airlines Expects Drop in Revenue from Coronavirus. A $200 to $300 million drop to be exact. Southwest said: “The company experienced healthy passenger booking and revenue trends for the first two months of 2020. However, in recent days, the company has experienced a significant decline in customer demand, as well as an increase in trip cancellations, which is assumed to be attributable to concerns relating to reported cases of COVID-19.” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly and American Airlines CEO Doug Parker met with Trump at the White House yesterday to talk about the impact of the virus on the airline industry.

Architect of Fountain Place, Henry Cobb, Dies at 93. Cobb, who designed Dallas buildings such as Fountain Place, One Dallas Center, and Energy Plaza alongside I.M. Pei, passed away this week.