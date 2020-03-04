Leading Off (3/4/20)

Joe Biden Wins Texas. In Dallas County, he received 40.3 percent of the vote to Bernie Sanders’ 27 percent, Michael Bloomberg’s 13.6 percent, and Elizabeth Warren’s 9.9 percent. Biden took about 33 percent of the vote statewide. He won every county in North Texas with the exception of Denton County, which went to Bernie.

Royce West Might Be in a Runoff. With about 96 percent of precincts reporting, he’s sitting in position to be MJ Hegar’s challenger in a battle to face U.S. Senator John Cornyn. Hegar has 23 percent of the vote, West 13.9 percent, and Cristina Ramirez 13.3 percent. Ramirez was in the second spot until Dallas and Tarrant results must’ve flipped things late. Expect a statement from West’s people this morning.

Genevieve Collins To Take on Rep. Colin Allred. She won the GOP nomination in the 32nd Congressional District. Colin v. Collins.

Irving Still Loves Beth Van Duyne. As evidenced here.

Find All Your Election Results Here: Democrat, Republican, and the DMN’s interactive. According to the Dallas County elections website, a truly impressive 317,000 ballots were cast in Dallas County. Great job, people.