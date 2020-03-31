Leading Off (3/31/20)

Judge Nixes Paid Sick Leave in Dallas. U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan, citing state law, granted a preliminary injunction that stops the city from enforcing an ordinance that requires private employers to offer paid sick leave. So don’t get sick, people.

Neiman Marcus Will Furlough Most of Its 14,000 Employees. The retailer says it will reassess its decision at the end of April. Its stores have been closed since March 18.

McKinney Mayor’s Daughter Has COVID-19. George Fuller’s 19-year-old daughter, Layla, started feeling sick last week. “It’s real tough as a father,” the mayor said. “She’s alone in Dallas off campus at Dallas Art Institute. We were only able to comfort her via FaceTime.”