Leading Off (3/3/20)

Irving Couple Still Quarantined for COVID-19. Rachel and Tyler Torres are stuck at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, along with about 120 other people. CDC staff says they aren’t sure when the Torreses will get to come home. Meanwhile, we’ve got about 100 people in Dallas County who have been quarantined

O’Rourke, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar Rally for Biden. It was a big night at Chicken Scratch and Gilley’s yesterday.

Go Vote! It’s Super Tuesday, people. Here’s what you need to know before you make your voice heard.

Clyde Barrow’s Old Home Might Be Saved. The Landmark Commission voted yesterday to start the process of protecting the building in West Dallas.