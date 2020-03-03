Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (3/3/20)

It will be cloudy today, with a high of about 70. Good luck.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 3, 2020 6:42 am

Irving Couple Still Quarantined for COVID-19. Rachel and Tyler Torres are stuck at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, along with about 120 other people. CDC staff says they aren’t sure when the Torreses will get to come home. Meanwhile, we’ve got about 100 people in Dallas County who have been quarantined

O’Rourke, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar Rally for Biden. It was a big night at Chicken Scratch and Gilley’s yesterday.

Go Vote! It’s Super Tuesday, people. Here’s what you need to know before you make your voice heard.

Clyde Barrow’s Old Home Might Be Saved. The Landmark Commission voted yesterday to start the process of protecting the building in West Dallas.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments