Leading Off (3/24/20)

Coronavirus News. Collin County is getting ready to shelter in place. Dallas County reported 24 new cases. The Plano federal courthouse is closed because an infected person was there. Age restrictions have been lifted for testing in Dallas; anyone with a cough, shortness of breath, and fever can be tested at the American Airlines Center or the Ellis Davis Field House, in Red Bird. And a DPS employee who works at the Carrollton driver’s license office lied last week about testing positive. The DMN has more local news.

Travis Frederick Retires. The Cowboys center — the smartest, most bearded player on the team, in this reporter’s opinion — has called it quits after fighting through Guillain-Barre syndrome. He said in a statement: “That experience forced me to re-evaluate my life priorities.”

Pizza Hut Hiring 30,000 Workers. The Plano-based company is also shifting to “contactless delivery.”

Crime Is Down. So far this month, we’ve had fewer crimes, overall, compared to March of last year. And police chief U. Reneé Hall says that to protect officers from COVID-19, they will not respond to crimes like burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, graffiti, lost property, and theft of service.