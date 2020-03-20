Leading Off (3/20/20)

Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus. I suppose it was only a matter of time. Yesterday, we learned that a server had tested positive. Now, a cop has. The officer in question worked in the Northeast patrol station. Three coworkers who came into contact with the individual are also being asked to isolate. The department is limiting visitors to substations and reducing the hours of its evidence room. Police Chief U. Reneé Hall is preparing for a reduction in staff, according to memos obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

DPS Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus. The two were in their offices last Monday. One came from the Carrollton Mega Center. The other was a recruiter in Belton. It’s not clear whether they interacted with the public, and DPS isn’t saying much to clarify.

In All, Dallas County Recorded 20 New Cases Yesterday. A third person died from COVID-19, a Richardson man who was found in his home. Officials said he suffered from underlying health conditions. It’s a wide range of new cases, from two in their 30s to one in the 90s. Only three are hospitalized, the rest are isolating at home. The total in Dallas is now 55. Tarrant County added another 10 patients. Expect this to continue as more testing comes online.

Rain and Flash Flooding Expected Today. The storms are expected to come this morning, but none of us should be commuting anyway so just stay home and watch it through the windows.

Watch Willie Nelson Today. His Luck reunion didn’t happen, but he still put on a show for the streaming audiences. In a little bit of good news to kick off your weekend, you can watch it here.