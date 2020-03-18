Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (3/18/20)

Today it will be rainy, but you'll be inside with the pooch anyway.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner March 18, 2020 7:32 am

Arlington Man Could Be DFW’s First COVID-19 Death. Pat James’ family says he tested positive. He was 77 and lived at a retirement center where his wife also now has the virus. James had been hospitalized and diagnosed with double pneumonia. The COVID test results came after his death.

Mayor Produces Two Coronavirus Committees. One on economic recovery, the other focusing on the social aspect. Council, by the way, will meet this morning and decide how long the city’s emergency declaration—and all the accompanying regulations—will stay in tact.

Tarrant and Parts of Collin County Still Allowing Dine-In. With the exceptions of the cities of McKinney and Plano. We will see how long this lasts.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments