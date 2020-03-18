Leading Off (3/18/20)

Arlington Man Could Be DFW’s First COVID-19 Death. Pat James’ family says he tested positive. He was 77 and lived at a retirement center where his wife also now has the virus. James had been hospitalized and diagnosed with double pneumonia. The COVID test results came after his death.

Mayor Produces Two Coronavirus Committees. One on economic recovery, the other focusing on the social aspect. Council, by the way, will meet this morning and decide how long the city’s emergency declaration—and all the accompanying regulations—will stay in tact.

Tarrant and Parts of Collin County Still Allowing Dine-In. With the exceptions of the cities of McKinney and Plano. We will see how long this lasts.