Leading Off (3/17/20)

Dallas County Issues Isolation Requirements. The county followed the city’s lead and is limiting the size of gatherings and shutting down restaurants and bars unless they do takeout.

Cowboys Resign Amari Cooper. It’s a five-year $100 million deal. Doesn’t a football game sound fun?

Storms Will Roll Through Town Tonight. Batten down the hatches, folks. They’re coming. If you are wondering, yes, my chimney still leaks.