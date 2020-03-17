Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (3/17/20)

It is St. Patrick's Day. Celebrate at home.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 17, 2020 8:23 am

Dallas County Issues Isolation Requirements. The county followed the city’s lead and is limiting the size of gatherings and shutting down restaurants and bars unless they do takeout.

Cowboys Resign Amari Cooper. It’s a five-year $100 million deal. Doesn’t a football game sound fun?

Storms Will Roll Through Town Tonight. Batten down the hatches, folks. They’re coming. If you are wondering, yes, my chimney still leaks.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments