Leading Off (3/13/20)

Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency. With more COVID-19 cases popping up in Dallas County, Mayor Eric Johnson declared a state of emergency. No gatherings that exceed 500 people. Said Councilman Lee Kleinman: “Five or 500, all you have to have is the wrong one person in the room. But I think the main thing is just like [County Judge Clay Jenkins] said: keep distance and hopefully we can slow it down; I think that message is getting pretty clear. There are enough hospital beds as long as we don’t have to use them all at the same time.”

DISD Ain’t Closing Yet. With school districts all over extending spring breaks in an effort to slow the virus’s spread, DISD decided at its board meeting last night that it will take a wait-and-see approach. The district is on break next week.

Dallas Bishop Tells At-Risk Folks Not to Go to Church. Bishop Edward Burns has decreed that these people have a dispensation not to attend Mass: people over the age of 60; people with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, and cancer; people with severely compromised immune systems; and caretakers of the at-risk individuals.

Collin County Won’t Jail Petty Criminals. Looks like it’s a good time to commit non-violent crimes. To slow the spread of the virus, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner has asked police departments to cite and release people who commit some non-violent crimes.

American Airlines Pilot Tests Positive. The airline didn’t release many details (where the pilot tested positive, where the pilot has recently flown), but it did say that the pilot is based in North Texas.