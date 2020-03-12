Leading Off (3/12/20)

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

It's going to be a rainy next couple days.

March 12, 2020

Dallas Has Third Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus. The person, 50s, is an Irving resident who traveled out of state and is being treated at a local hospital. This case is unrelated to the first two cases.

NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus. Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus in Oklahoma City. Mavs owner Mark Cuban said in an interview: “This is much bigger than the NBA. It’s like out of a movie. It’s not even real.” The season could be suspended for two weeks or more.

St. Patrick’s Parade Has Been Cancelled. It was expected to draw 125,000 people. Read Shawn’s report.

Man in Pleasant Grove Found Fatally Shot. The man was found in his car yesterday. It’s being investigated as a homicide.

