Leading Off (03/30/2020)

City Will Close Parks and Trails If You Don’t Start Being Better. They probably should anyway, just because too many are acting like it’s a holiday or a snow day or whatever. Trust an expert on this: you don’t need to go to the Katy Trail. Walk around your neighborhood.

Dallas Is Getting State’s First Coronavirus Pop-Up Hospital. It’ll be at the Kay Bailey Convention Center.

County Closes Mobile Coronavirus Testing Sites Today Because of the Weather. Stay home, take care of yourself, and hopefully you can try again tomorrow.