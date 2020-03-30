Local News
Leading Off (03/30/2020)
Happy birthday to my sister.
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner March 30, 2020 8:40 am
City Will Close Parks and Trails If You Don’t Start Being Better. They probably should anyway, just because too many are acting like it’s a holiday or a snow day or whatever. Trust an expert on this: you don’t need to go to the Katy Trail. Walk around your neighborhood.
Dallas Is Getting State’s First Coronavirus Pop-Up Hospital. It’ll be at the Kay Bailey Convention Center.
County Closes Mobile Coronavirus Testing Sites Today Because of the Weather. Stay home, take care of yourself, and hopefully you can try again tomorrow.
