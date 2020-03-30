Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (03/30/2020)

Happy birthday to my sister.

By Zac Crain

City Will Close Parks and Trails If You Don’t Start Being Better. They probably should anyway, just because too many are acting like it’s a holiday or a snow day or whatever. Trust an expert on this: you don’t need to go to the Katy Trail. Walk around your neighborhood.

Dallas Is Getting State’s First Coronavirus Pop-Up Hospital. It’ll be at the Kay Bailey Convention Center.

County Closes Mobile Coronavirus Testing Sites Today Because of the Weather. Stay home, take care of yourself, and hopefully you can try again tomorrow.

