Leading Off (03/25/20)

There Are Apparently A Lot of Businesses Violating Emergency Orders. The city has responded to at least 853 calls about large gatherings and issued 150 warnings to shape up. Most deal with restaurants, bars, and gyms continuing to operate business-as-usual despite the order to shut down or, when it comes to restaurants, convert to takeout and delivery only. Meanwhile, some police departments have started stopping some individuals under the new shelter-in-place orders.

More Coronavirus News: Dallas County saw 14 new cases yesterday and 5 deaths. Collin County remains stubborn. The mayor brought Dallas’ emergency regulations in line with the county’s, plus canceled City Council committee meetings through April 29. And I looked at how COVID-19 could stress the city’s own budget and keep it from using its money to aid small businesses.

Dealership Deal Called Off. Asbury Automotive was to pay about $1 billion for Dallas’ Park Place Dealerships, but amid the pandemic, it’s cutting a check for $10 million instead to break ties.