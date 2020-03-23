Leading Off (03/23/2020)

It’s Time to Shelter in Place. If you haven’t heard or didn’t scroll down, Dallas County starts a shelter in place order tonight at 11:59 p.m. Matt Goodman did a great job — and he’s been doing a great job through all of this — of running down exactly what this means. I saw at least one person in the comments of Matt’s post intimating that there is no reason to listen to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and that person is, in no uncertain terms, wrong. Stay home. Don’t go anywhere unless you absolutely have to. Like, if your house is on fire. I hope no one’s house is on fire. I’m just using that as an example.

If it feels like you’re overreacting in any situation, congratulations: you’re doing this exactly right.