Leading Off (03/16/20)

Stay Home As Much as You Can. There isn’t any news I can find, at the moment, that is not related to COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus or overlapping coverage of how it is affecting the day to day, which is a moving target that is not in any single place for more than an hour it seems. So rather than just replicate the Morning News or NBC 5 homepage, I’ll reiterate what you’ve been hearing and advise you to stay at home as much as possible. No, even more than you are doing. Not just working from home. You’ve already likely had to deal with that disruption. I’m talking about eating at home, entertaining yourself at home, drinking, whatever. This is not D Magazine saying this. This is me, your old pal Zac Crain. If you can avoid doing something, avoid it. Wash your hands, keep your distance, be nice to each other. Be cautious, be serious, don’t panic.

Did you know that boredom is good for you?

We are going to help everyone get through this.

Here are a bunch of adorable animals being friends.