Leading Off (03/09/20)

One Dead, One Injured After Shooting Outside Northwest Dallas Club. It happened around 3:45 am Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kalua Discoteque. Which must be a wild place if it can lead to this sentence: “Police are looking into whether a stabbing at the club earlier in the evening is connected to the shooting.”

Mark Cuban Says Mavs Will Be Ready for Coronavirus Outbreak. Does his plan involve a gray-haired lefthanded point guard who is typing this blog? I guess you’ll have to click.

Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face With Wild Pitch. Julio Urias’ 95 mph fastball broke his jaw.

FC Dallas Comes Back To Get a Draw in Almost the Last Minute. Montreal’s Maxi Urruti scored twice in the second half against his former team, but youngster Ricard Pepi found the back of the net in the sixth minute of stoppage time to level the match at 2-2 and give FCD the point. I think they may have something here.