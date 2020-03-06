Leading Off (03/06/20)

Civil Rights Groups Want Answers For Voting Issues. You surely saw the six-plus hour wait that voters were stuck in at the Houston HBCU Texas Southern University, a line that resembled an image of voter suppression—especially considering how many polling places the state has closed in recent years. Now, attorneys from the Texas Civil Rights have demanded the Texas Secretary of State address these long waits before the election in November. In all, Texas eliminated 750 polling places since 2013 after a Supreme Court ruling freed states to do so.

Dallas and Tarrant Counties Now Can Test For Coronavirus. Both can do up to a dozen tests a day. The plan is to have 10 total labs that can do these, expanding the ability of local public health officials to quickly test without having to wait for the CDC. Which, by the, isn’t looking very good in how they’re managing this issue. There are five cases in Harris County; it feels like only a matter of time before it’s here.

Denton Police Release Body Cam Footage of Officers Killing of Darius Tarver. A neighbor called police after spotting Tarver breaking lights in their apartment complex. His roommate fled the apartment after Tarver allegedly attempted to barricade him inside. When officers arrived, Tarver approached them with a frying pan and a meat cleaver. He appears to be having some sort of a mental break, yelling “I’m not scared” and “God will protect me.” He failed to respond to commands, so officers tased him. He got back up, retrieved the frying pan, and was shot as he moved toward police. Denton’s mayor urged the tape’s release, fearing “civil unrest.” The district attorney has referred the case to a grand jury.

Nice Weekend Ahead. We’ve got highs in the mid-sixties through the weekend. Today’s sunny, but expect clouds tomorrow and Sunday. Better than rain.