Leading Off (03/02/2020)

FC Dallas Wins Its Season Opener. It was an easy 2-0 victory that never really felt in doubt even in a scoreless first half. Zdenek “The Cobra” Ondrasek got the first goal and Paxton Pomykal came off the bench to get the second. Also, Pomykal has a mustache now.

Pete Buttigieg Quits Campaign Hours Before Dallas Rally. Some of his supporters came to Main Street Garden anyway.

“Leaning Tower of Dallas” Spawns Party. Food trucks, a DJ, and a crowd of people? That’s a party. Feels like we can keep doing this until summer.