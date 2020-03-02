Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (03/02/2020)

It's the second day of the third month of the worst year ever.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner March 2, 2020 6:13 am

FC Dallas Wins Its Season Opener. It was an easy 2-0 victory that never really felt in doubt even in a scoreless first half. Zdenek “The Cobra” Ondrasek got the first goal and Paxton Pomykal came off the bench to get the second. Also, Pomykal has a mustache now.

Pete Buttigieg Quits Campaign Hours Before Dallas Rally. Some of his supporters came to Main Street Garden anyway.

“Leaning Tower of Dallas” Spawns Party. Food trucks, a DJ, and a crowd of people? That’s a party. Feels like we can keep doing this until summer.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments