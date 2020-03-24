Layoffs and Salary Cuts at D Magazine

Today was a tough one at D Magazine. In response to the economic downturn that is hammering nearly every business in America, we had to lay off some talented people and cut the salaries of everyone who remains with the company. D-branded operations, until today, employed 82 people (D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, all online channels). We lost 15 people, including editors, designers, sales people, and administrative personnel.

A note to every manager in the area who is hiring (and these managers do exist): if you see that solo letter “D” on a résumé, we’ve already done the screening for you. There isn’t a single person here who isn’t an industrious superstar that will make your company a more profitable business and pleasurable place to work. That’s why, for those of us who remain, this hurts so much. These aren’t just co-workers. They are brothers and sisters in arms. They are family.

To our readers: know that we are making this difficult move because we will do whatever it takes to keep the servers and presses running. Now, more than ever, people need straight, honest information — and distraction and entertainment, too. That’s our mission, to bring you the truth in proper context, to inspire you with images and stories, to help you live fuller, better-informed lives in North Texas. We approach our jobs every day with a sense of duty and joy.

Well, not every day. Today there’s no joy. Just tears and hard work.