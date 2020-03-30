Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Kristaps Porzingis and Mark Followill Will Remind You What You’re Missing

They'll talk live on the NBA's Instagram page today at 2 p.m.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner March 30, 2020 12:00 pm
via the NBA’s Instagram page

The NBA has done a good job so far in trying to slake the thirst of its fanbase in the absence of actual games, with regular appearances by players and so on on its social media channels and making available, for free, its entire archive of games. That’s why it is the best league. I know that watching NBA basketball is one of the things I miss most. It’s not up there with human contact, freedom of movement, and not being paranoid and sad and angry for every second of every day, but I do miss it a lot. Anyway, so Kristaps Porzingis and Mavs’ play-by-play guy Mark Followill will be live at 2 p.m. CST on the NBA’s Instagram page.

