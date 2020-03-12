Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Crime

Jeffrey Carona, Son of Former State Senator, Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges

His wife Kristin was also arrested.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 12, 2020 10:16 am

On Tuesday, our sister publication Preston Hollow People broke the news that Kristin and Jeffrey Carona had been arrested in January on two counts of child sexual assault. Jeffrey also faces one count of possession of child pornography. He, of course, is the son of one of the most prominent people in town, a man who has appeared on the cover of D Magazine. That would be former state senator John Carona.

The news is gross and bizarre and shocking. It’s also, after two days, not anywhere else but in Preston Hollow People. Turns out that the best time for news to leak out that you’ve been busted for child sexual assault and child porn is during the early stages of a pandemic.

