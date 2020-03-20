Follow Doctors’ Orders, and Stay Home This Weekend

We first profiled Dr. Kris Guleserian, one of the best pediatric heart surgeons in the country, back in 2016. She left us for a little while to take a position down in Miami, but she returned recently to become the first woman to lead a congenital heart surgery program in the U.S. She’s now the medical director of the Heart Center at Medical City Children’s Hospital. She’s super smart, she fixes tiny hearts, and she just sent me this photo. Take her advice for this weekend–and the foreseeable future–and stay home. Let’s help her and her team continue to do what they do best: save lives.