Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 5

Today’s edition comes from Stephanie Weightman:

I am one of the Emergency Department pharmacists at Children’s Medical Center Dallas and have worked at Children’s for almost 10 years. To say that current times are stressful would be an understatement; however, I am writing regarding some happy news.

There is a local Dallas company called Bullzerk that makes t-shirts and other gear with funny DFW area themes. They have recently made a t-shirt that thanks nurses and other essential workforce members. In an effort to brighten my coworkers’ moods, I reached out to them to inquire about placing a bulk order. Much to my surprise, they immediately offered to donate t-shirts to all of the ER staff as a thank you for our service and hard work! We inquired about a discount code in an effort to not take advantage, but they insisted on providing the entire donation.

Is there any way to bring attention to Bullzerk’s selfless donation? I am a huge fan of supporting small businesses, especially now, and am still very surprised and grateful for their offer. This will bring such joy to all of us in the ER during this intense time.