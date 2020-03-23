Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 4

1) Refer an individual or family that was working in the hospitality industry (via my DM) that you know needs the assistance but may feel ashamed to speak up or ask for help. We’ve been fortunate to bless everyone who has inboxed me for help.

2) Donate. Any amount helps. Please DM me for info.

3) Follow both Chefs’ Produce Company and Signature Baking Company on social media. Show these businesses your support!

4) Shop and support local! Signature Baking Company so generously donated bread to the families. If you need bread from here on out, please consider purchasing directly from them and they can have it delivered to you. Order here.

5) If you’re in the hospitality industry and you have been affected by loss of income, job, etc., please go to Hero, Monday Through Friday between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will supply FREE hot meals EVERY DAY for your family. Go to dfweats.com for more details.