Doing Good
Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 4
Leah Frazier is feeding the food workers.
Dallas author, lawyer, and fashion guru Leah Frazier started her own delivery endeavor at the end of last week. She’s been working with Chefs’ Produce Company and Signature Baking Company to take boxes of fresh produce to families of hospitality workers in need. Both companies are B2B businesses, but with restaurants closing, they have found themselves with excess produce. They created $30 boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables, and bread, and at first Frazier covered the cost and handled delivery herself. Now she’s also assembling a team of donors to help expand her reach.
They plan to deliver more boxes today, complying with the requirements of the current shelter in place order. Want to help? Here’s what she needs:
1) Refer an individual or family that was working in the hospitality industry (via my DM) that you know needs the assistance but may feel ashamed to speak up or ask for help. We’ve been fortunate to bless everyone who has inboxed me for help.
2) Donate. Any amount helps. Please DM me for info.
3) Follow both Chefs’ Produce Company and Signature Baking Company on social media. Show these businesses your support!
4) Shop and support local! Signature Baking Company so generously donated bread to the families. If you need bread from here on out, please consider purchasing directly from them and they can have it delivered to you. Order here.
5) If you’re in the hospitality industry and you have been affected by loss of income, job, etc., please go to Hero, Monday Through Friday between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will supply FREE hot meals EVERY DAY for your family. Go to dfweats.com for more details.
A big thanks to Frazier, Chefs’ Produce, and Signature Baking Company for taking care of those who have fed us for so long. If you have experienced a recent random act of kindness, email me at [email protected]
