Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 3

Today’s installment comes from Meghan Carpenter, a mother of two and a fellow resident of the Stevens Park neighborhood:

Oak Cliff Rules! My OC friend Debby (Branching Out Floral & Events) has a bride who just postponed her big ole’ Dallas wedding for this weekend due to the Coronavirus, so Debby’s team at Branching Out is gonna use the flowers to spread a little joy and create WOW with inspiring floral displays at her two fave Oak Cliff-owned mom & pop restaurants: CiboDivino at Sylvan Thirty at 10 a.m., and Dream Cafe on Mockingbird at 2 p.m. Go see! And because flowers make people happy, they’re also going to leave a few dozen little beautiful bouquets at EACH location for every curbside takeout customer until they’re all gone! Community love, support & Go Oak Cliff!

Thanks Debby for making today a little brighter! Send your stories of random acts of kindness to [email protected]