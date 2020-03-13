Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 2

Today’s submission comes from D contributing editor Allison Hatfield:

One morning this last January, I walked out of La Madeleine to see that while I was inside someone had hit my parked car. It was drivable but damaged. I was bummed. And then I saw a note on the windshield. A note!

“I dented your fender. John P.”

It included a phone number. I called the number. John P. answered and offered to pay for the repairs outright. When I received the check for the $1,964 fix, he’d also included $30 for the Lyft rides I’d taken while my car was in the shop and a note that read: “I added $100 because of the disruption and inconvenience I caused. Maybe you can take some friends for dinner.”