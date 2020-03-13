Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photograph courtesy Allison Hatfield

Doing Good

Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 2

Lesson: leave the scene better than you found it.

By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner March 13, 2020 11:24 am

Today’s submission comes from D contributing editor Allison Hatfield:

One morning this last January, I walked out of La Madeleine to see that while I was inside someone had hit my parked car. It was drivable but damaged. I was bummed. And then I saw a note on the windshield. A note! 

“I dented your fender. John P.”

It included a phone number. I called the number. John P. answered and offered to pay for the repairs outright. When I received the check for the $1,964 fix, he’d also included $30 for the Lyft rides I’d taken while my car was in the shop and a note that read: “I added $100 because of the disruption and inconvenience I caused. Maybe you can take some friends for dinner.”

Thank you for being a gentleman, John P., and for supporting our local commerce in a time of need. Send your stories of Dallas-based random acts of kindness to [email protected]

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments