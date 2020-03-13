Doing Good
Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 2
Lesson: leave the scene better than you found it.
Today’s submission comes from D contributing editor Allison Hatfield:
One morning this last January, I walked out of La Madeleine to see that while I was inside someone had hit my parked car. It was drivable but damaged. I was bummed. And then I saw a note on the windshield. A note!
“I dented your fender. John P.”
It included a phone number. I called the number. John P. answered and offered to pay for the repairs outright. When I received the check for the $1,964 fix, he’d also included $30 for the Lyft rides I’d taken while my car was in the shop and a note that read: “I added $100 because of the disruption and inconvenience I caused. Maybe you can take some friends for dinner.”
Thank you for being a gentleman, John P., and for supporting our local commerce in a time of need. Send your stories of Dallas-based random acts of kindness to [email protected]
