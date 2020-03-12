Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 1

The first episode of this new informal series, which is selfishly designed to maintain my own sanity, actually takes place in Keller. Yesterday, I received a text message from a friend of mine who had spotted a baby squirrel abandoned on the sidewalk near her home. She thought the mother might be nearby, so she told her daughter they should go around the block. If the squirrel was still there upon their return, they would help it.

It turned out the mother had been killed (the sad part), but my friend managed not only to save the baby on the sidewalk, but to also climb the tree and rescue a second that had fallen out of the nest (she’s tall, but has bad knees). Her daughter, an intrepid Girl Scout, swaddled them both in a heating blanket, and they will be taken to a local volunteer rehabber today. Please send your own stories of local random acts of kindness to [email protected]