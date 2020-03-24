D Magazine Earns 11 Nominations from the City and Regional Magazine Awards

It feels like an odd time to celebrate, but we’ll take what we can get. We learned yesterday that D Magazine was nominated for 11 awards in this year’s City and Regional Magazine Awards, almost double what we were up for last year.

They touch almost every corner of our operation: first, the big one, General Excellence, which we won last year. (Look out, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Portland, and Seattle Met.) We’re nominated for the adjacent award for our website, Excellence Online. Eve Hill-Agnus is up for Food or Dining Writing, with her Best New Restaurants feature, her profile of Khao Noodle’s Donny Sirisivath, and her review of the disastrous Uptown restaurant Circo. The May issue, of which the cover story was ex D online dining editor Catherine Downes’ essay on her divorce, is nominated for Excellence in Writing.

The December issue, our annual Best New Restaurants feature, is up for Excellence in Design. Kudos to Art Director Kevin Goodbar. For the personal awards, writer Glenna Whitely’s revisit of a murder is up for Reporting. Zac Crain’s profile of environmentalist and activist Ernest McMillan is nominated for Profile. Kathy Wise’s history of the Dallas Diamonds is up for Feature Story. And yours truly is nominated for Online Column, for this piece about Amber Guyger and the Dallas Police Department, this one about Scott Griggs making the mayoral runoff, and another about the Home Depot manager whose quick thinking saved lives during the tornado.

Congratulations also goes to D Home and D CEO, which are both nominated for best ancillary magazines in their respective categories. And a special shout-out to Rosin Saez, our online dining editor, for notching a nomination for Magazine Section at her former employer, the Seattle Met. So it’s like we got 12.

Every city and regional magazine in the nation is a member of the City and Regional Magazine Association and compete against each other every year. The awards are generally held during a seated dinner in a hotel ballroom in May. It was planned to be held in Baltimore, but this year, it will be streaming, for obvious reasons. We have a couple months to convince our significant others to don the attire of a cater waiter and refill our wine glasses every eight to 12 minutes. Wish us luck.

In all seriousness, congratulations to the team. And thank you to our readers. We work hard to bring you the best journalism we can, and it’s nice to get a nod from our peers. If you can, consider subscribing. We need it right now. And if you can’t, give those stories a read. They’re good fodder for a quarantine.